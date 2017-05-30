Vermont Living Magazine

 
 

A visit to VT’s historic Ormsby Hill Inn.

Vermont Event Calendar

Visit VT. Check out the Top VT Events.

VT Lodging

Vermont Lodging

Green Mountain hospitality is world famous! The innkeepers and hotel / resort managers are truly seasoned travel industry professionals. We are proud of our suggested Vermont Innkeepers, Hotel, Motel & Motor Inns, Luxury Resorts and Vacation Rental Lodging Specialists. The pet owner will be astonished at our selection of Vermont Pet Friendly Lodging and if you are looking for a last-minute travel bargain visit our Vermont Packages page. Luxury RV camping or to visit a Vermont State Park or Campsite, check out our suggested Vermont Campgrounds and RV Parks. Lankmark Trust USA offers historic vacation home rentals.

VT Realtors

Vermont Real Estate & VT Realtors

Invest in Vermont with the help of a reputable Vermont Real Estate Agent. Our suggested Vermont Realtors can help you find the perfect Vermont property, second home, business or real estate investment. Browse our real estate section.

VT Elopements at The Governor's House at Hyde Park

Historic VT Lodging and Vermont Elopements.

VT Balloon Rides

Amazing scenes of Vermont in a Hot Air Balloon Ride

VT dining

Vermont Dining

Visit Vermont for chef-owned Farm-to-Table dining. Vermont is a delicious dining destination. We found some Vermont Dining you must discover. Try our suggested Vermont restaurants, Vermont casual dining, and read our VT dining reviews. Find great local food fast – follow the links below.

VT Events

Vermont Events

Fairs, Festivals and Fun is what visiting Vermont an unforgettable experience. Annual Festivals and local craft fairs are just a few of the top Vermont events and Things-To-Do in Vermont. Browse our Vermont Event Calendar to check out the Top VT Events before your plan your VT vacation. 

Go to top
VT hikes

Vermont Hikes & Green Mt. Trails Worth Climbing

VT Hiking trails and wooded paths don’t have to be strenuous.  The Stowe Recreation Path is just one of several family friendly ways to get outdoors. Easy southern VT hikes and scenic wooded paths the entire family can enjoy are found in every VT region. Browse  VT hiking section.  

Vermont Golf Courses

Vermont Golf Courses

Vermont golf courses are just little bit greener here. Our selection of private and public golf courses and country clubs will amaze. Planning on a New England Golf Getaway? Consider the Green Mountains of Vermont for beautiful and challenging golf courses – many with sensational dining overlooking the green.  

Vermont Attractions

Vermont Attractions

There is a wide variety of one-of-a-kind Vermont attractions to found. From Mountain Slides to Water Parks and famous museums – find out about the many Vermont attractions, museums, activities, historic sites and points of interest. 

VT bike paths

Vermont Biking

From the famous “Kingdom Trails” of northern Vermont to the rolling hills of the Deerfield – Mt. Snow Valley, Vermont offers bicycle paths and mountain biking trails for all. Explore the pedal power of bicycling in Vermont. 

Vermont weddings

Vermont Weddings & VT Honeymoon Destinations

Visit Vermont to renew your Wedding Vows at a romantic Vermont inn or resort – it is a wonderful way to confirm your commitment. Vermont wedding destination venues are experienced in staging flawless wedding ceremonies and parties. Talk to our suggested Vermont wedding planners and, as always, thank you for mentioning “I found you online in Vermont Living Magazine.”

Vermont Products

Vermont Products

You must bring home some Made in Vermont products like; Apple Butter, Cabot Cheddar, real VT Maple Syrup, Lake Champlain Chocolates, and more. You won’t believe some of the Vermont made items we found, visit our Made in Vermont favorites.

Vermont Summer Camps

Vermont Summer Camps

From Adventure Camp to Art Camp – Educational Camps, Music Camps and old fashioned country camps for every interest may be found in Vermont. Browse or amazing selection of fantastic Children’s Camps in Vermont. It’s never to early to book this year’s VT summer camp.

Vermont Chamber of Commerce Offices

Visiting Vermont? Contact or visit an official State of Vermont Chamber or Commerce Office and receive visitor information, travel brochures, maps and helpful information about local attractions, activities, real estate, lodging and commerce.

vermont-maple-products

 Vermont Maple Producers – VT Products

Every spring Vermont Maple Producers are boiling sap to make fresh, natural, Vermont Maple Syrup – considered to be the best in the world. Visit a Vermont Maple Sugarhouse or purchase your Vermont Maple Products online.  

Vermont Supermarkets

Vermont Supermarkets & Superstores

So where do Vermonter’s do most of their food and grocery shopping?  Browse our supermarket section and find out about the most popular Vermont Grocery Stores, Super Stores and Supermarkets.




Party Hosting Tips

Vermont Party Tips

If you are hosting a holiday party you must take a look at our Party Tip page and feel free to contribute any additional party hosting ideas, tips or recipes.

VT Home Improvement Contractors

Vermont Home Improvement Contractors

When you want to get something done, ask a qualified Vermonter. Visit our Vermont Home Improvement and Contractors page.

Vermont Attractions

Vermont Attractions & Family Activities

There’s plenty of Things-To-Do in Vermont. Browse our suggestions to find Vermont Attractions, Major Events and Activities for every age and interest. Do you have a question about your Vermont visit? Ask a Vermonter!

Vermont Catering Companies

Vermont Caterers

When you want your event catered – leave it to the professional catering services and mobile chef’s of Vermont. Vermont Caterers provide unsurpassed service for your family gathering, special event of celebration.

Vermont Brew Pubs

Vermont Breweries & VT Brew Pubs

Visit a Vermont brew pub and sample some of the best local brews in the entire world. Vermont Brew Pubs may be found in every corner of the state. We are pleased to introduce the best Breweries in Vermont – make them part of your personal Vermont Brewery Tour.

turkeysmall

Vermont Turkeys

Picking a turkey for Thanksgiving?  Read our Turkey Buying Tips, Turkey Roasting information and find a Vermont Turkey Producer.  Spend Thanksgiving Day in Vermont. Turkey – a favorite at Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day – is a healthy meal anytime of the year. Turkey is high in protein, low in fat and locally produced.

Maple Sugar Houses

Vermont Maple Producers

Vermont Maple Sugar Houses are smoking this time of year.  The chance to witness real maple syrup being made only happens in early spring. Make plans to visit a the Vermont Maple Festival and a “steaming” VT sugarhouse and try some “sugar on snow“.  

Mud Photos of Vermont .

Vermont Mud Season

If you live on a dirt road in Vermont – you’re probably aware of Mud Season. Share your Vermont adventures and read about the “‘tween season” of travel. Caution: Some of your favorite back roads may be challenging at this time of year.  Share Vermont Mud Season stories and road conditions. Vermont Mud Season.

enter to win sweepstakes

VT Living Sweepstakes

Vermont Living has been giving away lodging packages and free Vermont getaways for decades. There is never a purchase requirement and our New England Travel Giveaways are endless. Enter to win by visiting our Sweepstakes page.

 

VT Auto Dealers

Vermont Auto Dealers

Visit a reputable Vermont Auto Dealer for new and used car sales and automotive service. 


Vermont Ski Areas & Winter Resorts

This is a good year to Ski the East. Vermont has more than baker’s dozen of ski resorts. Browse Vermont Ski Areas for winter fun. Our selection of Vermont winter resorts will make it easy for you to truly enjoy your Vermont vacation.

Vermont Ski Areas

VT Ski Areas offer downhill and alpine skiing and snowboarding fun. Famous VT Ski Areas include: Mt. Snow, Stratton Mountain, Bromley, Killington, Stowe, Smugggler’s Notch Resort, Jay Peak, Burke Mountain, Sugarbush, Mad River Glen and more. Browse  our VT Ski Areas section.  

Vermont Ice Skating Rinks

VT offers indoor and outdoor ice skating fun. Find a local Vermont ice skating rink.

Vermont Ice Skating Rinks

VT skating rinks are found in many Vermont towns and villages. Bring the entire family for outdoor winter fun and exercise.  

VT Snowmobile Vacations

Vermont Snowmobiling

Riding the trails of the Vermont Snowmobile Trail system is an amazing way to see Vermont. VAST The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers maintains the famous snowmobile trails. Plan a VT snowmobile vacation.  

VT Snowshoeing

Vermont Snowshoeing

Take a walk in the woods – nearly anyone can snowshoe. A snowshoe trail can set the mood for a relaxing Vermont getaway. When the snow reaches three inches or more – then that’s the time to snowshoe. Peak snowshoe months in Vermont are December, January and February. Although, an early or late winter snowstorm can change snowshoe conditions in a New York minute. Try snowshoeing in Vermont.  

Vermont Sledding

Winter fun in Vermont means a visit to a sensational Vermont museum, a slide down a local sledding hill, a skijorning adventure or day at a Vermont attraction.  

